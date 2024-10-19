Home
Siroya demands resignation of two Congress MPs

Siroya said the then DC of Mysuru G Kumar Nayak had submitted a false and fraudulent report, stating that he had visited the spot (the land in question belonging to Siddaramaiah’s family) in 2005 before the conversion (of land).
DHNS
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 03:00 IST

