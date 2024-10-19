Siroya demands resignation of two Congress MPs

<p>Bengaluru: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Laher Singh Siroya on Friday demanded resignation of two Congress MPs - G Kumar Nayak and E Tukaram - over their alleged involvement in scams related to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority and Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Welfare Corporation, respectively.</p>.<p>Siroya said the then DC of Mysuru G Kumar Nayak had submitted a false and fraudulent report, stating that he had visited the spot (the land in question belonging to Siddaramaiah’s family) in 2005 before the conversion (of land). “The act in my opinion was the beginning of the scam. He had converted a parcel of land which did not exist. Therefore, he must resign as Raichur MP,” Siroya said. </p>.Forest min Khandre slams HDK's 'false' claims on KIOCL, HMT matters.<p>In the Valmiki Corporation fund embezzlement, Siroya observed, the ED in its charge sheet has said that the corporation’s funds were misused to bribe Bellary voters. “This implicates the Congress’ Bellary MP E Tukaram. He too must resign and submit himself to an independent probe,” he said. </p>