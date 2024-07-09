SIT questions Ex-Karnataka Minister Nagendra in ST Development Corporation scam

In the suicide note, he alleged that there was an unauthorised transfer of Rs 187 crore belonging to the state-run Corporation from its bank account. Further, Rs 88.62 crore was illegally deposited into various accounts of some IT companies and a Hyderabad-based cooperative bank. While the state government has constituted the SIT to investigate it, the Central Bureau of Investigation is also probing it simultaneously based on a complaint by the Union Bank of India.

Nagendra, who held the scheduled tribes welfare portfolio, was questioned for over five hours. Meanwhile, two audio clips purportedly of a conversation between two suspended Corporation officials allegedly related to the transaction of money, have gone viral.

Reacting to it, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said he has no information about the audio. He, however, said the inquiry is underway and there is no interference with it. “We have given a free hand to the investigation team.” Shivakumar added that already the minister has resigned from his position and the truth will come out soon.