<p>Mangaluru: YouTubers Munaf, Abhishek, activists Jayant T, Girish Mattanavar, Vittal Gowda, uncle of Sowjanya, and local resident Pradeep appeared before the SIT in Belthangady on Tuesday. Along with Jayant, a female relative of his also appeared before the SIT.</p><p>Speaking to the media, Munaf said, "The SIT is functioning effectively. I have provided all the details I have to the SIT. They are not only probing the skull handed over by the complainant witness but are investigating various other aspects as well."</p><p>On being asked, he said, "I published a video after the complainant witness gave his statement in court. My mobile phones have not been seized by the SIT. I was questioned till 11 pm on Monday, and my statement was recorded."</p><p>"I trust the SIT. I have been seeking justice for Sowjanya and will continue to do so. I am originally from Sagar, where I completed my studies, and have been settled in Kerala for the past 10 years," he added.</p>