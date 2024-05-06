SIT seals, seizes Prajwal Revanna’s residence in Hassan

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has sealed and seized the residence of MP Prajwal Revanna in Hassan, following spot mahazar and investigation till Saturday midnight.
The SIT had taken the victim of alleged sexual harassment (a former Hassan ZP member who had filed a complaint with CID) to the residence of Prajwal for spot mahazar.
In order to prevent tampering of any evidence, the SIT has reportedly seized the house and beefed up security around it.
This is the second case related to the Hassan sex scam which was registered by the CID on May 1, after a 44-year-old former Hassan Zilla Panchayat member accused Prajwal of repeated rape.
Published 05 May 2024, 22:52 IST