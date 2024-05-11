SIT to probe 'forced to file complaint against Prajwal Revanna' allegations

Bengaluru: Following allegations that three individuals claiming to be Karnataka police officials threatened a woman into filing a complaint against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the serial sex abuse case in Hassan has decided to inquire into the matter.

Well-placed sources said that the SIT came to know of the matter after it was made public by the National Commission for Women (NCW). They added that necessary legal action would be initiated.

On Thursday, the NCW in a press release stated: “One woman complainant came to the commission to register a complaint against three individuals dressed in civil uniform, allegedly introducing themselves as Karnataka police officials and forcing her to give a false complaint in this case.