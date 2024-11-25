Six junior artists of Kannada film ‘Kantara’ injured in accident in Karnataka

<p>Udupi (Karnataka): Six junior artists from the prequel of Kannada blockbuster film ‘Kantara’ were injured, when the bus they were travelling in overturned in the district, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>According to police, the accident occurred near Jadkal on Sunday night when the mini-bus carrying the crew of the film overturned.</p>.Four women among five killed in road accident in UP's Hardoi.<p>“The incident happened while they were returning to Kollur after completing the shoot at Mudoor in Jadkal. The mini-bus was carrying 20 junior artistes when it met with the accident,” a police officer said.</p>.<p>The injured were rushed to hospitals in Jadkal and Kundapur for treatment, they said.</p>.<p>The Kollur police are investigating the matter. </p>