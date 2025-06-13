Somanath lays focus on shaping character, competence of students

<p>Bengaluru: Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somanath took charge as the chancellor of Chanakya University on Thursday. </p>.<p>On the occasion, he urged the academic community to go beyond conventional benchmarks and focus on shaping the character and competence of every student.</p>.<p>Highlighting a critical structural gap, Somanath drew attention to the disconnect between academia and industry. “Academic research must feed into the nation’s economic growth,” he emphasised. </p>.Somanath to take charge as Chancellor of Chanakya University .<p>Speaking about the need to cultivate an ecosystem that naturally attracts top talent from around the world, he emphasised the importance of creating a space where growth, innovation, and collaboration flourish and students are inspired to be part of a larger <br />mission.</p>.<p>Somanath envisioned Chanakya University as a modern-day Nalanda or Takshashila university, rooted in India’s civilizational values and responsive to future challenges. </p>.<p>Somanath will chair the newly formed Board of Governors (BoG), which includes representatives from academia and industry. </p>