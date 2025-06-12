Somanath to take charge as Chancellor of Chanakya University

<p>Bengaluru: Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairperson S Somanath will take charge as Chancellor of Chanakya University, Bengaluru, a private university founded by a think tank linked to the RSS. </p>.<p>An official communication from the university stated that Somanath will assume office on Thursday, replacing Founder Chancellor M K Sridhar. However, Sridhar will continue to be a part of the university by being on the Board of Governors as a member. </p>.<p>The University has also reconstituted its board of governors (BoG). The BoG will have Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan; chairman of Aarin Capital T V Mohandas Pai; Prof B Mahadevan of IIM-Bangalore; Shamika Ravi, member of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister; Nandini N, former professor of Bangalore University; Nagaraj Reddy, COO of Chanakya University; Sushant Joshi, Ragistrar of Chanakya University and Principal-secretary of Higher Education department will be the Ex-officio member. </p>.Justice Sree Sudha takes oath as Karnataka High Court judge.<p>Following the recent amendments to the university’s act by the state government, the University has made provision for the state government's nominee on the Board of Governors. However, the government is yet to send its nominee. </p>.<p>The statement from the university read, “Chanakya University is proud to announce that S Somanath, eminent scientist and former chairman of ISRO will assume office as the Chancellor of Chanakya University on June 12...Somanath’s appointment marks a significant milestone in the university’s pursuit of excellence."</p>