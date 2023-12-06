Special courts to expedite Gauri Lankesh, M M Kalburgi hearings: CM Siddaramaiah

Belagavi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the home department to set up a special court to expedite trials in the killings of journalist Gauri Lankesh and scholar MM Kalburgi.

Siddaramaiah has written two separate notes to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) S R Umashankar seeking “urgent necessary action”.

The CM’s directive is based on petitions by Gauri’s sister Kavita Lankesh and Kalburgi’s wife Umadevi.