Special legislature session to pass resolution demanding re-implementation of MGNREGA: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The CM said this at a meeting of Congress legislators at a hotel, to discuss the nationwide 'Save MGNREGA' mass movement organised by the AICC.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 19:57 IST
Published 08 January 2026, 19:57 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahMGNREGA

