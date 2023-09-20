Special pujas offered to Dasara jumbos on Ganesha festival

Special pujas were offered to the Dasara elephants amidst rains, on the occasion of Ganesha Chathurthi, on Mysuru Palace premises, during the auspicious Abhijin lagna, at 12.47 pm on Monday.
Led by Abhimanyu, elephants Arjuna, Dhananjaya, Bheema, Mahendra, Gopi, Kanjan, Vijaya and Varalakshmi lined up for puja. They were fed with sugarcane, jaggery, fruits, and eatables like Karigadabu, Kodubale among others.
Deputy Conservator of Forest, wildlife division, Mysuru Saurabh Kumar, DCF, Mysuru division (territory) K N Basavaraj, RFO Santhosh Hoogar, Chief Veterinary officer, Mujeeb Ur Rehman and others offered floral tributes to the pachyderms. Pejawar seer Vishwa Prasanna Theertha Swami, Mysuru Palace Board Deputy Director T S Subramanya, Mysuru Palace Board ACP H M Chandrashekar joined them.
The pachyderms were given a break from acclimatisation exercise on account of the festival.