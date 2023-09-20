Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Special pujas offered to Dasara jumbos on Ganesha festival

The pachyderms were given a break from acclimatisation exercise on account of the festival.
Last Updated 19 September 2023, 18:57 IST

Follow Us

Special pujas were offered to the Dasara elephants amidst rains, on the occasion of Ganesha Chathurthi, on Mysuru Palace premises, during the auspicious Abhijin lagna, at 12.47 pm on Monday. 

Led by Abhimanyu, elephants Arjuna, Dhananjaya, Bheema, Mahendra, Gopi, Kanjan, Vijaya and Varalakshmi lined up for puja. They were fed with sugarcane, jaggery, fruits, and eatables like Karigadabu, Kodubale among others. 

Deputy Conservator of Forest, wildlife division, Mysuru Saurabh Kumar, DCF, Mysuru division (territory) K N Basavaraj, RFO Santhosh Hoogar, Chief Veterinary officer, Mujeeb Ur Rehman and others offered floral tributes to the pachyderms. Pejawar seer Vishwa Prasanna Theertha Swami, Mysuru Palace Board Deputy Director T S Subramanya, Mysuru Palace Board ACP H M Chandrashekar joined them. 

The pachyderms were given a break from acclimatisation exercise on account of the festival.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 September 2023, 18:57 IST)
KarnatakaMysuruGanesha ChaturthiGaneshotsava

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT