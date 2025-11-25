<p>Mysuru: The forest department has planned to set up special task forces to handle the increasing human animal conflicts (HACs) in the state, with an increase in the number of wild animals, mainly tigers, straying out of forests. </p>.<p>The trend has been witnessed especially in Bandipur tiger reserve (BTR). Experts feel that a long-term ‘scientific research and data monitoring centre’ is the need of the hour.</p>.<p>Three people died and one person was injured due to tiger attacks and 10 tigers were rescued in a month in Sargur and Nanjangud taluks of Mysuru district alone, on the fringes of BTR, recently.</p>.Karnataka HC dismisses plea to set aside Chinnaswamy stadium stampede probe report.<p>Thirty one people died due to HACs in the state due to five tiger attacks, 20 elephant attacks, two leopard attacks and other wild animal attacks from April 1 to November 7 this year. There were 65 HAC cases in 2023-24 and 46 in 2024-25.</p>.<p>Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has stepped up efforts to address the issue. </p>.<p>Maintaining a harmonious relationship between people on forest fringes and department staff is a key step towards protecting the staff and animals from any harm by the people.</p>.<p>The special task forces will be set up at district and taluk levels, to strengthen inter- departmental coordination mechanisms in HAC situations. </p>.<p>Prabhash Chandra Ray, principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden of Karnataka, told <span class="italic">DH</span>: “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah approved this proposal in principle at a recent review meeting. A government order will be issued to form these task forces in a few weeks”. </p>.<p>Wildlife experts Krupakar-Senani told <span class="italic">DH</span>, “Transient tigers have always been using areas along fringes of national parks and sanctuaries. It is just that there have been no systematic studies regarding their dispersal and foraging patterns outside national parks. Keeping this in mind, undisturbed contiguity of forests or at least intact corridors between forest patches is a must”.</p>.<p>Another expert Sanjay Gubbi said, “The ecological carrying capacity of BTR alone is about 100 tigers. The reserve has exceeded this limit (more than 140) due to intensive habitat management practices. However, the forest habitat of Bandipur has not expanded to support this increase. Since tigers are territorial, surplus individuals are moving into agricultural landscapes and preying on wild pigs and livestock. This movement has contributed to rising human–tiger conflict. We need to halt the intensive management of tiger habitats. Allowing the ecosystem to maintain itself naturally will help bring tiger numbers back to carrying capacity”. </p>