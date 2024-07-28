Sports quota seats in professional courses: Only 26 found eligible

Of the 3,500 plus students who have applied for seats in professional courses under the sports quota, only 26 names were cleared
by the department of youth services and sports and bagged seats.
The department sent a list of genuine candidates to the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), after verifying sports certificates and other documents.
They found that the documents submitted by some of the candidates were fake and that some others were not eligible to be considered as per the norms.
To claim seats under the sports quota, a candidate must submit a certificate/document about him/her participating in state or national-level sports in the last three years and winning a medal.
“There are a set of rules in the department to consider applications for the quota and very few students are found eligible,” said a senior official of KEA.
Not just sports, only 3,417 candidates were eligible for seats out of the 10,169, who claimed them under various other reservations.
Published 27 July 2024, 22:52 IST