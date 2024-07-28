Sports quota seats in professional courses: Only 26 found eligible

Of the 3,500 plus students who have applied for seats in professional courses under the sports quota, only 26 names were cleared

by the department of youth services and sports and bagged seats.

The department sent a list of genuine candidates to the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), after verifying sports certificates and other documents.

They found that the documents submitted by some of the candidates were fake and that some others were not eligible to be considered as per the norms.