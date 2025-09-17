Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Nepal navigates familiar disorder

Nepal navigates familiar disorder

At the core of its crisis is a deficit of constitutional morality. India’s institutional resilience offers a contrast.
Nikhil Erinjingat
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 20:40 IST
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 20:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
NepalConstitutionOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us