Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Srinivas new Vokkaligara Sangha president

Srinivas will succeed B Kenchappa Gowda in the post.
Last Updated : 23 November 2025, 20:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2025, 20:41 IST
Karnataka NewsVokkaligara Sangha

Follow us on :

Follow Us