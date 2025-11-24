<p>Bengaluru: L Srinivas was unanimously elected as the president of the Rajya Vokkaliagara Sangha on Sunday, alongside five other office-bearers.</p>.<p>Srinivas will succeed B Kenchappa Gowda in the post.</p>.<p>Dr K V Renukaprasad and M Puttaswamy were elected as the vice presidents, while C G Gangadhar was elected the general secretary.</p>.<p>Dr D K Ramesh was elected the assistant secretary and K V Sridhar was elected as the treasurer.</p>.Bengaluru's Kempegowda bus station to get a majestic Rs 1,500-cr makeover.<p>A press release from the Sangha noted that the office-bearers had been unanimously elected for the first time in the history of the organisation. </p>.<p>“In the elections mediated by former presidents B Kenchappa Gowda and C N Balakrishna, all the members of the 35-member strong working committee unanimously chose candidates for the five posts,” the press note added.</p>