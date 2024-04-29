Srinivas Prasad passes away: Chamarajanagar MP's net worth, family, all you need to know

Srinivas Prasad, the Chamarajanagar MP, passed away due to age-related ailments in a private Bengaluru hospital in the wee hours of Monday morning. The former Union Minister and BJP leader was 76.

As per Prasad's filings in 2019, when he contested the Lok Sabha elections, his total assets are worth over Rs 14 crore, MyNeta shows. His total liabilities ran to over Rs 3 lakh.

In 2013, when he had contested the Nanjangud seat in the Karnataka assembly polls, under the Congress banner, Prasad had declared assets worth over Rs 3 crore. His liabilities at that time ran to over Rs 27 lakh, as per the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR)-powered platform.

As per the filings, Prasad had over Rs 8 lakh cash in his name, while his spouse, Bhagyalakshmi had over Rs 1 lakh cash. The filings also show deposits in various SBI branches and The Karnataka State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd, besides the Corporation Bank.

Prasad also held shares in companies like Raymonds Synthetics Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd, the filings show.

The late leader also had immovable assets including commercial and residential buildings amounting to over Rs 13 crore according to the market valuation then.

Apart from his wife, Prasad is survived by three daughters -- Prathima, Poornima, and Poonam. He also has a son-in-law, Devaraj, who is an IRS officer acting as the GST Commissioner (Appeals) in Hyderabad.

Prasad's name had come up in the 'Tehelka tapes' controversy, after the sting operation by magazine Tehelka to expose defence deals under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government. The tapes showed Samata Party leader Jaya Jaitley allegedly telling an arms dealer to deposit money with Prasad, who was then in Bengaluru. However, Prasad denied these claims, saying he was in Mysuru at the time, and also sued Tehelka for defamation.

The case even reached the Supreme Court, which stayed the proceedings.