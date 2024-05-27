SSLC exam 1: Students, parents flag discrepancies in marks awarded

Several students and parents have raised objections to the way the valuation of answer scripts of SSLC examination 1 was conducted.
Displaying copies of answer scripts at a news conference recently, students from some schools in Bengaluru narrated how distressed they were when they got their results.
Kushal R, a student, said, “I was shocked to see my score as 41 in Mathematics. Despite scoring 51, the evaluator has awarded 41. Now, I have applied for retotalling.”
Another student said, in place of 70, she was awarded 5 and her result was fail.
“If my parents were not supportive, I would not have been alive today. I was so upset to see my results. How can they be negligent while evaluating the answer scripts?” she said.
“Of course, they have given the option for revaluation. But, by the time the revaluation result comes, admissions at tops colleges will be closed,” the student said.
Speaking at the news conference, parents alleged that students have to pay the high revaluation fee to the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), for no fault of theirs.
A few teachers have shared the pressure they have undergone during the evaluation.
“Last year, we got 15 answer scripts per day. This time, we got 30 answer scripts per day, which was really tough,” said a teacher.
