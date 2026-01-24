<p class="bodytext">Bengaluru, DHNS: The state government henceforth will reward the SSLC toppers by giving them cash prize instead of laptops.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As per the order issued, top three SSLC toppers from each district will receive the cash award into their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Trafer. The cash prize is Rs 50,000 per student.</p>.SSLC student ends life in Karnataka's Yadgir, father files complaint against teachers.<p class="bodytext">During 2024-25 academic year, 758 students are eligible for the prize through the State Scholarship Portal (SSP).</p>.<p class="bodytext">The money will be credited to the bank account linked to the students’ Aadhaar number. Around Rs 325 lakh is earmarked for the scheme under the ‘Quality Assurance and Student Motivation Initiative’ incentive programme.</p>