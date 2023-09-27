State minister M B Patil woos investors in US

Industries Minister M B Patil, who is leading a delegation to the USA, held talks with businesses for trade collaborations on Monday. Patil is on a business promotion visit to the US till October 6.
According to a statement from Patil’s office, the Karnataka delegation held talks with aerospace and defence company RTX (formerly Raytheon), satellite services provider Intelsat and the US India SME Council.
Talks with RTX, which has an R&D centre in Bengaluru, focussed on enhancing supply chain connections and considering electronics manufacturing in Karnataka. Further, both sides expressed keenness in exploring partnerships with space industry startups for technology collaborations, the statement said.
Patil emphasised on enhancing partnerships with the government and educational institutions to nurture a talent pipeline.
Discussions with Intelstat focused on expanding the operational scope of the Indian subsidiary and exploring satellite sourcing opportunities from Indian space startups, Patil said.
There is a need to explore collaboration opportunities in software solutions and the role of AI/ML in satellite communications, the minister said.
The meeting also discussed establishing a global capability centre as part of long-term planning.
In the US India SME Council meeting, there were over 30 CEOs and Patil apprised them about investment opportunities in Karnataka.
On the occasion, the US India SME Council gave Patil the Outstanding Business Promotion Award.