<p>Shivamogga: Geetha Shivarajkumar, wife of Kannada actor Shivarajkumar, who had unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls twice, made it clear that she would not contest any election in the future.</p><p>She was speaking at the swearing-in-ceremony of Shwetha Bandi as President of District Congress Women Wing, here on Saturday. She said "I will not contest any election. But I will be with you. Let me know if there is any event. I will come and work with you."</p><p>She also advised the new president to take everyone into confidence and divide the responsibility and lead the women's unit, saying, "You are all very strong women. Do the work told by the workers. No matter how difficult it is, brother Madhu Bangarappa will be with you."</p><p>District in-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa said "Even if we lose the elections, the organization will not lose. Soumya Reddy should make a rule to allow more women to be present on the stage of party programmes."</p>