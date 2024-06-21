Karnataka okays Centre's proposal to revive gold mining at KGF

The Cabinet on Thursday allowed the Union government to take up mining activities on tailing dumps attached to Bharat Gold Mines Ltd. The state government has also sought transfer of 2,330 acres of the defunct company to set up an industrial park there in lieu of arrears of Rs 75.24 crore from the company.
The Cabinet has given its approval for the central government’s proposal to continue the mining activities in 13 tailing dumps of 1,003.4 acres at the defunct Bharat Gold Mines Limited’s (BGML) mine at KGF in Kolar district, under MMDR (Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Amendment) Act’s section 17, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters.
“The mining of these dumps will provide employment opportunities to many in the region, therefore, we have agreed to allow mining in these dumps by the BGML,” he said.
Published 20 June 2024, 23:56 IST