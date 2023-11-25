Karnataka’s education policy will rob Dalit, OBC students of chances: CT Ravi

Former BJP national general secretary CT Ravi on Friday said the Congress government’s decision to repeal the National Education Policy (NEP) would deprive Dalits and OBCs of better educational opportunities.
Speaking to reporters here, Ravi said the state government’s decision to replace the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-pioneered NEP with the proposed State Education Policy (SEP) would only widen the gap between those studying in CBSE/ICSE syllabus schools and in deemed and various private universities in the state.
“I am sure the CBSE and ICSE schools or deemed universities will be free to adopt NEP. SEP will be applicable to state-run schools, which would only deprive our students, especially those from rural areas and a large section of Dalits and OBCs, all the benefits they would otherwise gain under the NEP,” Ravi said.