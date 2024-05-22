Steel plants remain elusive, but farmers seek hike in relief

The KIADB acquired land from farmers, paying a compensation of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh per acre in 2010. Farmers say that during that time, land prices could go up to Rs 15 lakh per acre based on proximity to the main road. While farmers whose lands were not irrigated took the compensation fixed by the committee headed by the deputy commissioner in 2010, several farmers opposed the low compensation. In 2013, after the implementation of the Land Acquisition Act, the farmers demanded four times the market price, as mandated by the Act.