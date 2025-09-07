<p>Maddur: Tension prevailed during the Ganesha idol immersion procession, due to a stone pelting between two groups of different faiths, at Maddur town, in Mandya district, on Sunday night.</p><p>Eight people were injured in the melee and are being treated at the Maddur town hospital.</p>.21-year-old man electrocuted during Ganesha visarjan in Karnataka's Vijayapura.<p>The Ganesha idol immersion procession was taken out from Siddhartha Nagar 5th cross in Maddur town amidst tight police security. When the procession crossed a mosque near Ram Rahim Nagar at around 8 pm, a few miscreants pelted stones, creating tension. As a retaliation, another group pelted stones on the mosque. There was a clash between two groups of Hindus and Muslims creating tension. </p><p>The leaders of both the faiths gathered on the spot, along with BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal activists. Police had to struggle to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.</p><p>A few members of Ganesha Visarjana Samiti staged a protest in front of another mosque in the town, seeking justice. Police rushed to the spot and forced all the shops on the Pete Beedhi to close.</p><p>Superintendent of Police Mallikarjuna Baladandi visited the spot. Additional police security has been deployed in the town. Police officers pacified the leaders of both the faiths and brought the situation under control. Police forces are camping in the town as a precautionary measure. </p>