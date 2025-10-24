<p>Bengaluru: The State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC), chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Friday, approved 13 investment proposals with a total investment of Rs 27,607.26 crore. These projects, once implemented, are expected to generate around 8,704 direct jobs.</p><p>The approvals include 11 new investment proposals and two additional investment proposals, according to Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil. While the new proposals involve an investment of Rs 27,228.51 crore, the expansion proposals account for Rs 378.75 crore.</p><p>Some of the major investment proposals are from SFX India Mfg Private Limited (Rs 9,298 crore, and 806 jobs); JSW JFE Electrical Steel Private Limited (Rs 7,102 crore, and 900 jobs); Reliance Consumer Products Limited (Rs 1,622 crore, and 1,200 jobs); Schneider Electric IT Business India Private Limited (Rs 1,520.75 crore, and 550 jobs); Toyota Industries Engine India Private Limited (Rs 1,330 crore, and 550 jobs); JSW Steel Limited (Rs 1,300.57 crore, and 271 jobs); Grasim Industries Limited (Rs 1,386 crore, and 203 jobs); Vayu Assets Private Limited (Rs 1,251 crore, and 1,912 jobs); QPIAI India Private Limited (Rs 1,136 crore, and 200 jobs); Tejas Networks Limited (Rs 542.19 crore, and 1,312 jobs).</p>.KSDL plans to expand reach of products like Mysore Sandal Soap, shower gels into European markets.<p>The additional investment proposals are from Embassy Industrial Park (Rs 80 crore) and Balaji Wafers Private Limited (Rs 298.75 crore), totalling Rs 378.75 crore.</p><p><strong>KSDL pays record dividend</strong></p><p>The state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), on Friday, handed over a record Rs 135 crore dividend to the state government for the year 2024–25.</p><p>Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil and KSDL Chairman Appaji Nadagouda presented the cheque to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, Patil said that KSDL achieved a turnover of Rs 1,700 crore and recorded a profit of Rs 451 crore in the last financial year. In line with regulations, 30% of the profit has been paid to the government as dividend. “This marks an all-time record for the company in terms of turnover, profit, and dividend,” he remarked.</p><p>In 2022–23, KSDL had paid a dividend of Rs 54 crore to the state government, followed by Rs 108 crore in 2023–24. Compared to last year, this year’s dividend reflects an increase of Rs 27 crore. “In the coming years, this amount is expected to rise further,” Patil added.</p>