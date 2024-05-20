Student, 7, dies after compound wall collapses on her at Newpadpu school

Mangaluru: A seven-year-old student died after the compound wall of school at Newpadpu in Harekala collapsed on Monday. The deceased girl, Shazia, is the daughter of Siddiq and Jameela.
An NSS camp of the Mudipu college was being held at the school which was started with the efforts of Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba. Shazia was on the school premises where the camp was being organised. While she was playing on the gate, a compound wall collapsed on her.
Meanwhile, rains lashed various parts of Dakshina Kannada district on Monday. The district has received an average of 15.6 mm rainfall. The sky remained overcast on Monday morning and some areas experienced a light drizzle.
In the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Monday), Moodbidri received the highest rainfall of 72.6 mm, followed by Belanduru at 69.5 mm, Ubaradka Mithuru at 58 mm, Noojibalthila at 53 mm, Kotekar at 52 mm, Aranthod at 49 mm, Padupanambur at 46 mm, Pandeshwara at 45.5 mm and Nelyadi at 44.5 mm.
According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, scattered to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains along with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are likely over SIK, Malnad and other coastal districts in the next 24 hours.
Published 20 May 2024, 14:58 IST