Student, 7, dies after compound wall collapses on her at Newpadpu school

Mangaluru: A seven-year-old student died after the compound wall of school at Newpadpu in Harekala collapsed on Monday. The deceased girl, Shazia, is the daughter of Siddiq and Jameela.

An NSS camp of the Mudipu college was being held at the school which was started with the efforts of Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba. Shazia was on the school premises where the camp was being organised. While she was playing on the gate, a compound wall collapsed on her.

Meanwhile, rains lashed various parts of Dakshina Kannada district on Monday. The district has received an average of 15.6 mm rainfall. The sky remained overcast on Monday morning and some areas experienced a light drizzle.