Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homescience

ISRO plans seven satellite missions by March 2026

Two different rockets would be used to launch the satellites for strategic users. While GSLV will carry EOS-05 presumably for a higher orbit, the workhorse PSLV will be used for EOS-N1 along with 18 co-passenger satellites.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 15:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 15:22 IST
ISROSatellite

Follow us on :

Follow Us