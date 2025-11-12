Sugarcane farmers continue road blockade, seek Rs 3.5k per tonne

<p>Haveri/ Bagalkot: Sugarcane farmers in Haveri and Bagalkot districts continued their protests on Wednesday, demanding Rs 3,500 per tonne of sugarcane. Despite meetings with district authorities, no resolution was reached.</p><p>In Haveri, a mediation meeting was held under Deputy Commissioner Vijay Mahantesh Danammanavar, bringing together sugarcane farmers and sugar mill owners, but it yielded no results. Similarly, in Bagalkot, Deputy Commissioner Sangappa held discussions with farmer leaders in Mudhol taluk, which also proved unfruitful. Farmers blocked roads and staged protests at several points across Mudhol.</p><p>Farmers claimed, “Haveri district is being treated unfairly in fixing sugarcane prices. The government should set the price at Rs 3,300 or Rs 3,200 per tonne. We will not relent until our demand is met.” However, the owners of JM Sugar Company (Sanguru–Bhairanpada) and VNP Company (Konankeri) opposed the proposed rates.</p><p>They further alleged, “Haveri has been ignored. Based on sugar recovery rates, higher prices have been fixed for the Belagavi district alone. The government must issue an order fixing Rs 3,300 per tonne for Haveri as well.”</p><p>Pranavananda Swamiji, head of Chittapur Karadal Brahmashri Narayanguru Shakti Peetha, visited the protest site and expressed support for the farmers.</p><p><strong>In Bagalkot</strong></p><p>Farmers in Mudhol taluk staged protests across several locations on Wednesday morning, demanding Rs 3,500 per tonne of sugarcane. The road blockade caused severe disruption to public movement.</p><p>Protests were reported from Mudhol, Shiroli Cross, Soragavi, Kasba Jambagi, Chichkhandi, Halagali, Marikatti, Mantur, Budni, and other areas, with vehicles unable to move. In Kasba Jambagi, farmers even cooked and ate on the road. Transport vehicles heading towards Vijayapura-Mudhol and Jamkhandi-Lokapur were stranded at various bus stops.</p><p>Commuters travelling to offices, schools, colleges, and hospitals were forced to stop along the way. Students attempting to reach Bagalkot University for their MBA exams faced difficulties.</p><p>The protest continued into the evening at Sangolli Rayanna Circle in Mudhol.</p>