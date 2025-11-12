Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Sugarcane farmers continue road blockade, seek Rs 3.5k per tonne

Protests in Haveri, B’kot disrupt traffic; talks with dist authorities fail
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 16:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 16:41 IST
Karnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us