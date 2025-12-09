<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered eviction of Karnataka's Law Minister H K Patil who was allegedly squatting over a premises on 15 guntas of land situated at Pintoo Circle, Station Road Hubballi for last 60 years, lawyers claimed.</p><p>A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe issued the order, as it was contended that he was trying to deny the rights of disabled individual by name Jakkavva who had sought eviction of the Minister.</p>.Supreme Court issues notice to Priyank Kharge on plea over 2023 Karnataka assembly polls.<p>The lawyers claimed the court was surprised and anguished with the fact that law minister, who came in as sub-tenant in the premises, argued that he had become owner of the property.</p><p>The court was also anguished with the fact that respondent herein was non other than cabinet minister of the state.</p><p>Jakkavva was represented by senior advocate D S Naidu and advocates Chinmay Deshpande and Abhishek Kalled.</p>