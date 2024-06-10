Supreme Court rejects ex-Karnataka Minister's plea against order framing charges in BJP worker's murder

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea filed by former Karnataka Minister Vinay Kulkarni against the order framing charges in a case related to murder of BJP member in Dharwad, finding that it was clear that he bought over the widow of the deceased.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Augustine George Masih declined to interfere with the Karnataka High Court's order of April 8 upholding the trial court's decision to try the politician in the case investigated by the CBI.

After arguing the matter for a while, as senior advocate Siddharth Dave sought to withdraw the plea, the bench said this court has become a gambling court.