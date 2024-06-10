Supreme Court rejects ex-Karnataka Minister's plea against order framing charges in BJP worker's murder

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea filed by former Karnataka Minister Vinay Kulkarni against the order framing charges in a case related to murder of BJP member in Dharwad, finding that it was clear that he bought over the widow of the deceased.
A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Augustine George Masih declined to interfere with the Karnataka High Court's order of April 8 upholding the trial court's decision to try the politician in the case investigated by the CBI.
After arguing the matter for a while, as senior advocate Siddharth Dave sought to withdraw the plea, the bench said this court has become a gambling court.
The order framing of charges is passed by the court after finding prima facie sufficient material to prosecute the accused. With such an order, formal trial begins in a criminal case by recording statement of witnesses.
Yogeshgouda Goudar, 26, a member of district Panchayat, was hacked to death on June 15, 2016 at his gym in Saptapur in Dharwad after being immobilised with chilli powder, thrown on his face.
The victim's family members suspected role of former Minister and Congress leader Kulkarni into the murder, leading to the decision to hand over the probe to the CBI.
