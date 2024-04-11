Supreme Court rejects plea against appointment of Vidyashankar S as V-C of Visvesvaraya Technological University in Belagavi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has declined to interfere with a Karnataka High Court's decision, rejecting a plea to declare the appointment of Dr Vidyashankar S as Vice Chancellor of the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) at Belagavi on September 29, 2022.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Vishwanathan, however, allowed petitioner Prof B Shivaraj, an educationist and a former acting Vice Chancellor of Mysore University, to approach the High Court against adverse comments made against him.

A division bench of the High Court had on November 7, 2023 dismissed a writ petition filed by Shivaraj against the appointment.

In his plea before the top court, Shivaraj contended the HC did not go into the merits of appointment but made adverse remarks against him on his conduct and credentials.