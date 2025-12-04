Menu
Supreme Court resolves land disputes among children of Karnataka educationist M S Ramaiah 

A bench of Justices gave its imprimatur to the memorandum of family settlement of November 25, 2005 and August 28, 2006 as was worked out between the parties.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 15:35 IST
Published 04 December 2025, 15:35 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSupreme CourtM S Ramaiah Institute of Technology

