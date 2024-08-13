Surgical super specialty building of Govt Wenlock Hospital to be opened on Aug 15

Mangaluru: The surgical super speciality building of the Government Wenlock Hospital will be inaugurated on August 15 at 3 pm, said Hospital Superintendent and district surgeon Dr Jecintha D’Souza.
The work on the building was taken up under Smart City Project of Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) at a cost of Rs 56 crore.
In addition, the Rs seven crore under Smart City project was used for procuring advanced machines. The state government has also released Rs 2 crore and KMC has also provided equipment worth Rs 4 crore to the super speciality building, she told media persons in Mangaluru on Tuesday.
The seven-storey building with a plinth area of 1,65,000 square feet has 250 beds. Presently, four floors of the building have been completed. The ground floor will have a cath lab, and radiology while the ground floor will have 15 bedded emergency treatment wing, eight beds of emergency ICU, endoscopy, and emergency operation theatres.
The first floor has 60 bedded ENT and urology OT wards. The second floor will have 70 bedded neurosurgery, cardiothoracic surgery, ophthalmology surgery wards.
The third and fourth floor will have five each modular operation theatres, 10 beds for pre surgery ward and 15 beds for post surgery wards, said Dr Jecintha.
The foundation for the surgical super speciality building was laid in 2020. District in Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao will inaugurate while Speaker U T Khader, Urban Development Minister Suresh B S, MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath will be the chief guests.
Stating that Wenlock Hospital with 905 beds was started in 1848, Dr Jecintha said that three lakh out patients and 30,000 in patients avail treatment at the hospital annually.
An average of 10,000 surgeries are performed in a year. The surgical block will be beneficial in conducting more advanced surgeries at the hospital, which in turn benefit patients from not only Dakshina Kannada but also from neighbouring districts.
Published 13 August 2024, 13:03 IST