Surgical super specialty building of Govt Wenlock Hospital to be opened on Aug 15

Mangaluru: The surgical super speciality building of the Government Wenlock Hospital will be inaugurated on August 15 at 3 pm, said Hospital Superintendent and district surgeon Dr Jecintha D’Souza.

The work on the building was taken up under Smart City Project of Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) at a cost of Rs 56 crore.

In addition, the Rs seven crore under Smart City project was used for procuring advanced machines. The state government has also released Rs 2 crore and KMC has also provided equipment worth Rs 4 crore to the super speciality building, she told media persons in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

The seven-storey building with a plinth area of 1,65,000 square feet has 250 beds. Presently, four floors of the building have been completed. The ground floor will have a cath lab, and radiology while the ground floor will have 15 bedded emergency treatment wing, eight beds of emergency ICU, endoscopy, and emergency operation theatres.