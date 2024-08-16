Suspended Mysuru City Crime Bureau unit head constable among recipients of CM's medal

Mysuru: Mysuru City Crime Bureau unit head constable who had been suspended in July this year is among those who have received the Chief Minister's medal for the year 2023.
Saleem Pasha, the said head constable was accused of being in touch with the accused in the cases of drugs and thefts and their relatives. Hence DCP (Crime and Traffic) S Jahnavi had suspended him on July 12.
The inquiry about allegation on him is still pending.
However, his name has been included in the list of Police men who have been selected for CM's medals, released now.
