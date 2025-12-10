SWIFT City project: Karnataka govt to raise relief for farmers

<p>Belagavi: The government has announced enhanced compensation for farmers who part with their land for the proposed SWIFT City (Startups, Workspaces, Innovation, Finance & Technology) project, in Sarjapur hobli of Anekal taluk in Bengaluru urban district.</p>.<p>The KIADB had issued preliminary notification for acquiring 24,381 acres. Of these, final notification too has been issued for 643 acres.</p>.<p>The government had initially fixed compensation at Rs 3 crore per acre, but farmers expressed dissatisfaction with the rate.</p>.Bengaluru: Activist group condemns assault on trans woman Sukanya, demands swift action.<p>Raising the issue in the Council, H S Gopinath urged the government to proceed with land acquisition only after taking farmers into confidence.</p>.<p>Responding to the concerns, Industries Minister M B Patil said the government had already decided to increase the compensation amount, but did not reveal the extent of the hike. </p>