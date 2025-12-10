Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

SWIFT City project: Karnataka govt to raise relief for farmers

The government had initially fixed compensation at Rs 3 crore per acre, but farmers expressed dissatisfaction with the rate.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 02:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 02:18 IST
farmersKarnataka government

Follow us on :

Follow Us