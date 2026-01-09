Symbolic change or sign of good prospects?: JD(S) to tweak logo

<p>Bengaluru: The Deve Gowda-led JD(S) is all set to make changes to the party’s symbol.</p>.<p>A decision in this regard was taken at the party’s core committee meeting, to tweak the symbol as advised by Gowda. Sources said that the wheel from the party’s previous symbol - in its earlier avatar as Janata Dal - will be added to the existing one, woman farmer carrying paddy heap on her head.</p>.Alliance between JD(S), BJP for local bodies polls yet to be decided: H D Kumaraswamy.<p>Following a dispute with Janata Dal (United) over the undivided Janata Dal’s original symbol of a farmer ploughing land, JD(S) was allotted the farmer driving the tractor symbol. In 2001, to avoid confusion with a similar symbol used by other parties that were consuming its votes, JD(S) switched to the current one.</p>.<p>“Deve Gowda felt that the current symbol looks stagnant and adding the wheel, a previous symbol of the undivided party, will make it look being on the move and gives positive vibes,” said a senior leader of JD(S).</p>.<p>Some even said the change was the result of the advice of astrologers.</p>.<p>“It is not the complete replacement of the symbol. Instead, it’s just a re-visiting, by adding the wheel to it,” sources said. As per information shared by party sources, an application will be filed before the election commission, requesting for change soon.</p>