Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Symbolic change or sign of good prospects?: JD(S) to tweak logo

Sources said that the wheel from the party’s previous symbol - in its earlier avatar as Janata Dal - will be added to the existing one, woman farmer carrying paddy heap on her head.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 02:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 02:38 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaIndian PoliticsJD(S)

Follow us on :

Follow Us