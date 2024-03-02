Take precautionary measures to tackle water crisis: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Mangaluru: District- in -Charge Minister who is also Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao directed officials to ensure that there was no drinking water shortage in Dakshina Kannada district. All the precautionary measures should be taken.

Chairing a meeting on water supply during the summer at the DC’s office in Mangaluru on Saturday, he said there are no drinking water woes in the district so far.

In case of any issues in the coming days, officials should be ready to tackle it, he added.