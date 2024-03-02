JOIN US
Home

Take precautionary measures to tackle water crisis: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Chairing a meeting on water supply during the summer in Mangaluru, the minister said there is no drinking water woes in the district so far.
Last Updated 02 March 2024, 06:38 IST

Mangaluru: District- in -Charge Minister who is also Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao directed officials to ensure that there was no drinking water shortage in Dakshina Kannada district. All the precautionary measures should be taken.

Chairing a meeting on water supply during the summer at the DC’s office in Mangaluru on Saturday, he said there are no drinking water woes in the district so far.

In case of any issues in the coming days, officials should be ready to tackle it, he added.

The Minister said that there is enough water in all the vented dams in the district. Priority is being given for drinking water supply. In case of necessity, water should be availed from AMR dam across River Nethravathi, which is situated upstream of Thumbe vented dam that supplies water to Mangaluru city, Ullal and Mulki. The MRPL, MSEZ and other major industries should cooperate.

There is no question of compromise when it comes to drinking water, the minister clarified.

He urged the officials to respond to the public when they face any water crisis.

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has Rs 3 crore under drought relief fund. In case of necessity additional funds will be released, added the minister.

(Published 02 March 2024, 06:38 IST)
