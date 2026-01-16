Menu
Take steps to prevent leak of exam papers, pre-university colleges told

Warning students against uploading question papers on social media sites, a PU Department official said, “Action will be taken even if they upload fake question papers.”
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 23:03 IST
Published 15 January 2026, 23:03 IST
Karnataka Newspre-university

