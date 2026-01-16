<p class="bodytext">Amid the furore over the leak of the SSLC preparatory examination question paper, the Department of Pre-University Education has warned colleges of withdrawing affiliation should there be any such lapse on their part during the preparatory examinations for second-year PU students scheduled between January 19 and February 2.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Although no papers were leaked during the first preparatory examinations for second PU students, the department is understandably wary this time around given that question papers for the SSLC preparatory exams were uploaded on social media sites, and even a few YouTube channels. Eight people, including students and teachers, were arrested in connection with the leak after the Karnataka School Education and Assessment Board lodged a police complaint.</p>.Wild elephant enters Karnataka's Gundlupet town; damages motorbike.<p class="bodytext">Warning students against uploading question papers on social media sites, a PU Department official said, “Action will be taken even if they upload fake question papers.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">In the circular issued to all PU colleges, the department reiterated its rule forbidding students from using mobile phones on campuses. Principals have been instructed to take steps to ensure that students do not take their mobile phones into the exam hall.</p>