Task force to monitor illegal lifting of canal water in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday announced that the government would soon form a task force of irrigation and energy departments to stop illegal lifting of water from canals. </p>.<p>Shivakumar, who holds the water resources portfolio, said this at a workshop for engineers on Karnataka Irrigation (Amendment) Act 2024 at Vikasa Soudha here.</p><p>In a statement by his office, he said the amendment to Karnataka Irrigation Act was to ensure that water reaches tail-end users of canals. "Our aim is to protect the farmers, but some people are trying to provoke them against this," he said.</p>