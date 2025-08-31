Karnataka: Teacher arrested on charges of raping class 9 student

<p>Humnabad (Bidar district): A teacher of an aided school was arrested, under provisions of Posco Act, on charges of sexually assaulting a Class 9 student in the taluk.</p>.<p>According to the police, the suspect had raped the girl several times and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed it to anyone. Following the incident, the victim refused to go to school. Upon enquiry, she revealed harrowing details of her ordeal.</p>.Accused facing gang rape and robbery charges shot in leg after he allegedly attacks constable with knife in Belagavi.<p class="bodytext">The parents complained to the school management and the headmaster demanding action against the teacher in question. When no action was taken, the survivor’s father lodged a complaint with the Humnabad police. Based on the complaint, the Humnabad police arrested the teacher.</p>