<p>Siddapura: A teacher had a narrow escape when he had a close encounter with a wild elephant, while he was on his way to carry out the socio-educational survey, in Maldare on Tuesday. While trying to speed up his vehicle, he fell down and sustained injuries.</p><p>Shivaram from Government High School, Gonikoppa is the teacher. He was on his way to the tribal hamlet in Avaregunda near Maldare in Virajpet taluk.</p><p>Shivaram was riding on his motorbike on Basavanahalli - Dubare route, when the elephant tried to attack him. He sped the motorbike in a bid to escape and fell into a pothole on a slushy road, as a result of which he sustained injuries on his leg.</p><p>He later managed to run for a distance as the elephant returned. Currently, the teacher is out of danger and has availed first aid at Community Health Centre, Siddapura. </p>