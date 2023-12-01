Tension in Karnataka's Raichur over construction of dargah arch

Tension prevailed in the city for a while when a group of BJP workers, joined by Sri Ram Sene and Bajrang Dal activists, raised objection to the construction of an arch for the Syed Shah Alauddin dargah near Kate Darwaja on Thursday.
The agitating BJP workers alleged that the City Municipal Council (CMC) had taken up construction of the arch at the ASI site without taking permission from the central agency.
They demanded the CMC to stop the construction activity immediately.
“The CMC has not taken permission from the ASI. There is no clarity under what work head did they release grants. They have taken up work under other/miscellaneous works illegally. The officials have started work without my knowledge,” MLA Dr Shivraj Patil charged.
The BJP lawmaker said, “It is wrong to initiate works without a proper site inspection. I have suggested to the officials concerned to maintain the status quo.
Also, the ASI’s letter stating that the work site in question belonged to it, had been given to the CMC.”
Interestingly, Deputy Commissioner Chandrashekar Nayak clarified that there is not a single ASI site in Raichur district. He however said that there are a few sites under state archaelogical department but not sure if the dargah belonged to it.
Anxious moments were witnessed when the agitating BJP workers and a group of Muslims indulged in provocative sloganeering. In a swift action, the police tackled the situation.
Meanwhile, the Muslim community leaders alleged that MLA Shivraj Patil was objecting to the work launched by himself. The BJP is trying to disturb communal harmony by objecting to the construction of arch and raising provocative slogans. They demanded the police to register suo motu case against those trying to fan communal passions.