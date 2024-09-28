The Saturday Story | The making of Ranga Shankara

The idea of a full-fledged venue for theatre was emerging when Shankar was suddenly gone. “It took me a year to find my bearings,” says Arundhati, who went back to Mumbai and was confined to a wheelchair for nine months. The first year tribute to Shankar was a Kannada adaptation of Brecht’s ‘Mother Courage and Her Children’, with Arundhati playing the protagonist. “We were not the shraddha, puja-doing, types,” she says. “And the theatre community came together and did three plays that Shankar had always wanted to do.” The other two plays were Peter Shaffer’s ‘Royal Hunt of the Sun’, adapted as ‘Surya Shikari’ with 50 actors, and ‘Taledanda’, an original Kannada play by Karnad with 25 actors. The theatre groups Nataranga and Prayogaranga stepped in to help her pull this off.