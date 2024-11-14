The storied past of Devanahalli fort

<p>The Devanahalli fort, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, stands as a poignant testament to the past. The location’s historical significance, spanning centuries, is a narrative bound to intrigue any visitor. The fort has witnessed the rule of the Rashatrakutas, Nolamba, Pallavas, Cholas, Hoysalas, and Vijayanagara kings, each leaving their mark on its storied walls.</p>.<p>Chieftain Mallabairegowda, a vassal of the Vijayanagara empire, built the Devanahalli fort in 1501, during the reign of the Vijayanagara kings. His descendants continued to exercise control over it until the mid-18th century. In 1749, Nanjarajaiah, the commander of the Mysore army, invaded the fort and seized it. It was under him that Hyder Ali enlisted as a humble volunteer horseman in the Mysore army. </p>.<p>Hyder’s exceptional courage was pivotal in the siege and capture of the fort under Nanjarajaiah’s command. From these humble beginnings, Hyder Ali rose to become the Sultan and de facto ruler of the Mysore kingdom. Later, the Marathas usurped Devanahalli. However, Hyder Ali recaptured it and converted it into the formidable stone fort that stands today. The fort fell into British hands during the third Anglo-Mysore war (1790-92).</p>.<p>The sprawling 20-acre fort provides a captivating glimpse into the region’s rich history. It is a living representation of the vast number of battles fought and won and the royal dynasties associated with it. The fort’s resilience, evident in its transformation from a humble mud fort to a formidable stone citadel, is truly inspiring. The fortification is oval-shaped and rough. The fort has entrances adorned with cut plasterwork on the east and the west. There are 12 semi-circular bastions placed at regular intervals. The bastions, equipped with gun points, are constructed using lime and bricks.</p>.<p>The fort’s walls offer a pleasant walking path where visitors can admire the scenery from the bastions. One can catch sight of the Devanahalli lake, a small body of water, from the fort walls. Aviation enthusiasts can also indulge in their passion by watching planes take off or glide in for a landing at the nearby Devanahalli airport.</p>.<p>Hyder’s son and successor, Tipu Sultan, was born near this fort in 1751. One can find the memorial marking his birthplace in the southwest direction of the fort. The street leading to the four-pillared arched structure is called Tipu Road. Unfortunately, this monument is in a state of neglect. The gates to the monument are falling apart, and the metal fence around the memorial seems unstable. Finding this monument can be challenging, as it entails walking some distance from the fort.</p>.<p>Inside the Devanahalli fort, visitors can explore the Sri Kote Venugopalaswamy temple. The temple, built in the Dravidian style, dates back to the post-Vijayanagara era. The statue of Sri Venugopalaswamy is in the quadrangular sanctum sanctorum, along with the idols of Rukmini and Satyabhama. The temple has a spacious courtyard with a Garuda Sthamba.</p>.<p>The walls display detailed scenes from the Ramayana and Lord Krishna’s childhood adventures. Exquisite sculptures adorn the columns, including prominent sculptures of Ganesha, Yoga Narasimha, Krishna, Hayagriva and Kalinga.</p>.<p>The pavilion above the ramparts features Dashavatara, Rama, Hanuman and Hayagrivasculptures. The carvings here are reminiscent of the Vijayanagara style. Two horsemen with unsheathed swords stand on the pillars of the main entrance.</p>.<p>The temple has a Dravidian-style shikhara over it. The Navaranga has four black-stoned pillars carved with fine relief sculptures on all sides.</p>.<p>The temple’s grandeur and cultural significance make it a site worthy of appreciation and respect. It is a protected monument under the Karnataka state division of the Archaeological Survey of India.</p>