The ‘therays’ of Kodagu

Ponnappa was much admired for his marksmanship and feared for his prowess in occult magic. His popularity grew and soon, he became the leader of Naalnaad. The legend goes that Karnayya, the head of the neighbouring region, was raising a secret army against the Haleri dynasty’s king at that time. Karnayya wanted Ponnappa to join forces with him. But Ponnappa refused and acknowledged the Haleri king as his overlord.