The water tanker drivers who keep 'India's Silicon Valley' Bengaluru going

Bengaluru: Basavaraj, a water tanker driver in Bengaluru, the country's tech hub, has to leave home by 6:30 am each day to collect enough water for his customers, who now depend on his services for a very basic need.

Residents of this city of 14 million people, often called "India's Silicon Valley", have been reeling due to water shortages amid unusually hot weather.

The 22-year-old fills up his tanker at a man-made pool fed by four boreholes in the north of the city, then does rounds of four or five buildings whose residents are his regular customers.

The pool's owner Nandish says he can supply fewer tankers now.