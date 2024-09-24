Those who hurl stones at Ganesh procession and raise pro-Pakistan slogans should be shot dead: BJP leader

Davangere: Former minister MP Renukacharya on Monday stirred up a controversy after he stated that those who hurled stones at Ganesha procession or raise slogans in favour of Pakistan must be shot dead to prevent untoward incidents during Hindu festival celebrations.

Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, he said innocent Hindus had been arrested in Davangere violence and police picked them from their homes at night.

"The state government did not do the same against those who raised slogans in favour of Pakistan in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Home minister has failed in this regard," the BJP leader charged.