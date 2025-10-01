Three additional Karnataka High Court judges take oath

<p>Bengaluru: Three newly appointed judges of the Karnataka High Court took the oath of office on Tuesday. </p>.<p>Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru administered the oath to Geetha Kadaba Bharatharaja Setty, Muralidhara Pai Borkatte, and Tyagaraja Narayan Inavally at a ceremony held in the High Court.</p>.Karnataka High Court refuses to quash FIR against dismissed cop accused of extorting govt officials.<p>All three new judges are from the district judges' cadre and have served as judicial officers across the state.</p>.<p>With these appointments, the strength of High Court judges has increased to 49 against a sanctioned strength of 62 judges.</p>