Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Three additional Karnataka High Court judges take oath

Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru administered the oath to Geetha Kadaba Bharatharaja Setty, Muralidhara Pai Borkatte, and Tyagaraja Narayan Inavally at a ceremony held in the High Court.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 23:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 23:02 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us