Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Three convicted in Rs 3.8 crore fraud case in Karnataka's Sullia

Following an investigation, Sullia Police registered a case and filed a charge sheet against eight accused.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 04:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 04:23 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeSullia

Follow us on :

Follow Us