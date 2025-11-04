<p>Mangaluru: The Sullia Civil Judge and JMFC Court by Judge B Mohan Babu, has convicted three persons in a major fraud case involving a bogus investment scheme that cheated the public of more than Rs 3.08 crore.</p><p>According to police, in 2013, Sri Tattvamasi Charitable Trust and Sri Tattvamasi Enterprises were established at the “Samruddhi Complex” near Ambadedka, Vivekananda Circle, Sullia Kasaba village. The group, led by Shivaprakash (now dead), K P Ganesh, K P Krishnappa Gowda, Geetha K S, Bharathi, Geetha Ganesh, NEY Kamalaksha, and K Nagesh, opened an electronics shop in Gandhinagar, Sullia. </p><p>Through this outlet, they launched a “benefit scheme” and, with the help of agents, enrolled thousands of people, collecting crores of rupees. However, members neither received their promised returns nor any goods. A total of Rs 3,08,62,500 was allegedly misappropriated.</p>.<p>Following an investigation, Sullia Police registered a case and filed a charge sheet against eight accused. After trial, the court found K P Ganesh (Accused No 2), Geetha K S (Accused No 4), and Bharathi (Accused No 5) guilty, while others were acquitted.</p><p>The court sentenced the trio to three years’ simple imprisonment under Section 406 read with 149 IPC, and three years’ simple imprisonment under Sections 409 and 420 read with 149 IPC, along with a fine of Rs 10,000 each. In default of payment, they will undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment. While, accused KP Krishnappa Gowda, Geetha Ganesh, NEY Kamalaksha and 8 K Nagesh were acquitted for lack of evidence. Proceedings against the first accused, Shivaprakash, were abated following his death.</p><p>Assistant Public Prosecutor Ramesh represented the State in the case.</p>