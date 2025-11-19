Menu
india
karnataka

Three dead, one critical due to asphyxiation at room in Belagavi

According to police the four youths had attended a function in the afternoon and had returned to the room on Monday night.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 19:03 IST
Published 18 November 2025, 19:03 IST
Karnataka News
Karnataka
Belgavi

