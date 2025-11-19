<p>Belagavi, DHNS: Three youths died, and one is critical due to asphyxiation at their room in Aman Nagar, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/belgavi">Belagavi</a> on Tuesday.</p><p>The deceased have been identified as Reihan Matta (22), Mohin Nalaband (23), and Sarfaraz Harappanhalli (22). Shahnavaz (19), who was found unconscious, is receiving treatment at a government hospital.</p>.Belagavi zoo blackbuck deaths | Haemorrhagic Septicaemia confirmed .<p>According to police the four youths had attended a function in the afternoon and had returned to the room on Monday night. As it was very cold, the youths to keep the room heated lit a charcoal -based stove (shegadi). Police believe that the youths might have put three to four mosquito coils in the stove.</p><p>As the room had no windows or ventilators and the only door was tightly closed from inside the smoke could have choked them to death.</p><p>The incident came to light only on Tuesday evening when the parents of these youths started looking for them. When they broke open the door they found the three youths dead and one struggling to breathe.</p><p>A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigations are on.</p>